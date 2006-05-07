Friday 22 November 2024

Public Citizen exposes frequent conflict-of-interst at FDA advisory c'tee meetings

7 May 2006

In the USA, conflicts of interest at drug advisory committee meetings for the Food and Drug Administration are common and often of considerable monetary value, but rarely result in recusal, finds a study conducted by the consumer action group Public Citizen and published in The Journal of the American Medical Association. The study details financial conflicts of interest between advisory committee members and the companies producing the drugs they evaluated; it also examines conflicts with competing companies. It exposes a weak but statistically-significant relationship between certain conflicts and votes in favor of the drug under consideration.

The study appears in the April 26 issue of JAMA and was authored by Peter Lurie, Cristina Almeida, Nicholas Stine and Sidney Wolfe, all from Public Citizen's Health Research Group, and Alexander Stine of the Department of Earth and Planetary Science at the University of California, Berkeley.

The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approves 25-30 New Chemical Entities each year, often relying in its decision-making on the advice of outside advisory committee members and agency-invited voting consultants. In September 2001, Public Citizen says it threatened a law suit against the FDA to force it to disclose detailed information about the financial interests of committee members, as required by law. In response, the agency instituted new guidelines in January 2002, requiring more detailed financial conflict-of-interest disclosure publicly at the beginning of advisory committee meetings held to consider specific drugs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze