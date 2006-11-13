Public Citizen makes drug info web site free to 100 LDCs

US consumer advocacy group Public Citizen says that it is making its prescription drug information web site, www.WorstPills.org, which warns about potentially dangerous drugs before they are banned by federal governments, available free to 100 less developed countries, mostly located in Africa, Southeast Asia and the former Soviet territories. "Worst Pills is a valuable resource for doctors and patients all over the world - not just those in privileged countries," said Peter Laurie, deputy director of Public Citizen's Health Research Group.
