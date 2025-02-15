PulseSight Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Paris, France, specializing in the development of non-viral vectorized therapies for ophthalmic conditions. The company's proprietary electro-transfection delivery system administers DNA plasmids encoding therapeutic proteins to the ciliary muscle, facilitating sustained retinal expression.

The company's lead program, PST-611, targets dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and geographic atrophy (GA). This therapy encodes human transferrin, aiming to restore iron homeostasis in the retina. A Phase I clinical trial (PST-611-CT1) is scheduled to commence in early Q2 2025, with results anticipated by late 2025 or early 2026.

PulseSight's second program, PST-809, addresses wet AMD. This dual-gene plasmid therapy combines a potent anti-VEGF agent with decorin, an anti-angiogenic and anti-fibrotic protein, to target multiple disease pathways. Preclinical studies have demonstrated superior efficacy compared to current treatments.

In February 2025, PulseSight announced the first close of its Series A financing round, with existing investor Pureos BioVentures committing new funds to support the Phase I study of PST-611 and preparation for a Phase IIa clinical trial.