Purespring Therapeutics

A gene therapy company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney diseases.

Purespring is the first company to successfully treat kidney disease models by directly targeting the podocyte, a specialised cell implicated in approximately 60% of renal diseases, through its proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) gene therapy platform.

The company's lead programme PS-002 is in development for IgA Nephropathy (IgAN), and other complement mediated kidney diseases, a programme targeting nephrotic syndrome, and an undisclosed glomerular kidney disease programme.