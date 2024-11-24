Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Purespring Therapeutics

A gene therapy company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney diseases.

Purespring is the first company to successfully treat kidney disease models by directly targeting the podocyte, a specialised cell implicated in approximately 60% of renal diseases, through its proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) gene therapy platform.

The company's lead programme PS-002 is in development for IgA Nephropathy (IgAN), and other complement mediated kidney diseases, a programme targeting nephrotic syndrome, and an undisclosed glomerular kidney disease programme.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Purespring Therapeutics News

Gene therapy co bags £80 million in Series B for kidney diseases drive
9 October 2024
Andelyn to help Purespring work on gene therapies in nephrology
20 October 2023
Syncona founds Purespring with a £45million Series A financing
21 November 2020
More Purespring Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze