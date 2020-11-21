Syncona founds Purespring with a £45million Series A financing

Life sciences investment trust Syncona (LSE: SYNC) has announced the foundation of a new Syncona company, Purespring Therapeutics, with a £45.0 million ($59.5 million) Series A financing.
London, UK-based Syncona’s holding value in Purespring is £3.9 million following the investment of the first tranche of the Series A commitment and, at the point all current commitments are invested, Syncona will have an 84% stake in the business.
Purespring is one of the first AAV gene therapy companies focused on the kidney. It has been founded around the seminal 0
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze