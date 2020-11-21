Syncona founds Purespring with a £45million Series A financing

Life sciences investment trust Syncona (LSE: SYNC) has announced the foundation of a new Syncona company, Purespring Therapeutics, with a £45.0 million ($59.5 million) Series A financing.

London, UK-based Syncona’s holding value in Purespring is £3.9 million following the investment of the first tranche of the Series A commitment and, at the point all current commitments are invested, Syncona will have an 84% stake in the business.

Purespring is one of the first AAV gene therapy companies focused on the kidney. It has been founded around the seminal 0