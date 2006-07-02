PuriCore completes IPO

PuriCore plc, a UK-based developer of a novel, safe, pathogen killing technology that mimics the human body's natural anti-microbial, hypochlorous acid, has announced the successful completion of its flotation on the London Stock Exchange. This raised a total of L30.0 million ($54.5 million) from the placing of new ordinary shares with institutional and other investors at a price of 66 pence each.

The company is forecast to have a market capitalization of approximately L100.0 million on admission and its shares are expected to commence trading on June 30. Nomura Code Securities acted as sponsor, financial adviser, joint underwriter, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager for the placing, with Nomura International as joint bookrunner, joint underwriter and joint lead manager.