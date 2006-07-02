PuriCore completes IPO

PuriCore plc, a UK-based developer of a novel, safe, pathogen killing technology that mimics the human body's natural anti-microbial, hypochlorous acid, has announced the successful completion of its flotation on the London Stock Exchange. This raised a total of L30.0 million ($54.5 million) from the placing of new ordinary shares with institutional and other investors at a price of 66 pence each.
The company is forecast to have a market capitalization of approximately L100.0 million on admission and its shares are expected to commence trading on June 30. Nomura Code Securities acted as sponsor, financial adviser, joint underwriter, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager for the placing, with Nomura International as joint bookrunner, joint underwriter and joint lead manager.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze