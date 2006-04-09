Purivax tech can speed flu vacc development

US firm GeneThera says that its Purivax technology - a large-scale process for highly-purified and high viral titer adenovirus and AAV recombinant vectors, would enable fast-track development of adenovirus and AAV-based recombinant DNA vaccines for diseases such as avian flu.

Purivax is a multi-resin anion exchange chromatography system that dramatically improves biological purity and viral titer of recombinant Adenovirus and AAV vectors. It completely eliminates toxic side effects associated with these vectors, thereby making it possible to quickly develop highly-immunogenic and safe recombinant DNA vaccines, which are significantly more efficacious in fighting today's bacterial and viral diseases like bird flu, as well as food pathogen applications, says GeneThera.