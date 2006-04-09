Purivax tech can speed flu vacc development

US firm GeneThera says that its Purivax technology - a large-scale process for highly-purified and high viral titer adenovirus and AAV recombinant vectors, would enable fast-track development of adenovirus and AAV-based recombinant DNA vaccines for diseases such as avian flu.
Purivax is a multi-resin anion exchange chromatography system that dramatically improves biological purity and viral titer of recombinant Adenovirus and AAV vectors. It completely eliminates toxic side effects associated with these vectors, thereby making it possible to quickly develop highly-immunogenic and safe recombinant DNA vaccines, which are significantly more efficacious in fighting today's bacterial and viral diseases like bird flu, as well as food pathogen applications, says GeneThera.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze