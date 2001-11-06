Pyrosequencing/Cleveland to develop test for mycobacteria

Sweden's Pyrosequencing AB Molecular Diagnostics unit and the ClevelandClinic Foundation of the USA are collaborating on the development of methods for the rapid determination of mycobacteria using the former's technology.
Slow-growing mycobacteria cause infections such as tuberculosis which, according to Pyrosequencing, is estimated to cause morbidity and mortality in one-fifth of the world's population. The detection and identification of mycobacteria remains time-consuming and costly, the firm adds, making it difficult for clinicians to provide the best treatment for patients.
"DNA-based diagnostic tests offer significant advantages over traditional culture and biochemical analysis that often take time to produce results in the clinical laboratory," said Gary Procop of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, adding that, "without rapid and accurate identification of bacteria, clinicians are faced with prescribing broad-spectrum antibiotics which can result in ineffective treatment and resistant strains of bacteria."
