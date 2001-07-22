Pyrosequencing sets up new distributors in Asia Pacific region

Sweden's Pyrosequencing AB has completed the worldwide distributionnetwork for its DNA sequencing and analysis systems to include the major markets in the Asia Pacific region.

As well as existing distributorships or direct marketing in the USA, Japan and Europe, Pyrosequencing has now signed up with Millennium Science for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia; Bio-Medical Science for Korea; Biowell Technology for Taiwan; and Gene Company in China and Hong Kong. These arrangements, the company said, will complement its existing distribution in Japan with Sumitomo.