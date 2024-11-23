Qiagen: 3rd-Qtr And 9 Mth Financial Results

- Revenues for third-quarter 1996 at Qiagen were up 50% from the like period of 1995 to $14.2 million. Net sales increased 51% in the USA and 48% outside the USA, due to ongoing market penetration of products. Net income for the quarter increased 112% to $1.5 million or $0.06 per share, up from $687,000 or $0.05 per share in 1995. Net sales for the first nine months were $39.2 million, up from $26.5 million in 1995. Net income was $3.5 million with earnings per share of $0.23, compared to a net income of $1.6 million or $0.12 per share in 1995.