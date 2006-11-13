Qiagen launches Biomedical Tissue management system

Netherlands-based Qiagen, the world's leading provider of products for pre-analytical sample preparation and molecular diagnostics, says it has launched its new Biomedical Tissue Management System. This includes a wide range of the firm's reagents, including stabilization solutions that prevent the degradation of DNA and RNA, purification technologies and apparatus that enable the polymerase chain reaction.

The company's chief executive, Peer Schatz, said that the system would allow standardized workflow, and generate superior data from biomedical research.