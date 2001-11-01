Qiagen signs new alliances with Pall, Polysciences

Qiagen of the Netherlands has entered into an agreement with filtration,separations and purification specialist Pall Corp of the USA to jointly develop next-generation nucleic acid separation and purification products for certain applications in the life science market. The products will be marketed exclusively by the Dutch firm.

The first suite of products intended for near-term launch will focus on products combining Pall's filtration systems with Qiagen's technologies for applications in medium-, high- and ultra-high throughput separation and purification of certain types of nucleic acids analyzed in genomics applications.

In addition, the companies have entered into a long-term supply agreement for certain of Pall's existing consumables that Qiagen expects to market to its customers once slight modifications to those products are completed. Financial terms were not disclosed.