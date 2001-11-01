Qiagen signs new alliances with Pall, Polysciences

Qiagen of the Netherlands has entered into an agreement with filtration,separations and purification specialist Pall Corp of the USA to jointly develop next-generation nucleic acid separation and purification products for certain applications in the life science market. The products will be marketed exclusively by the Dutch firm.
The first suite of products intended for near-term launch will focus on products combining Pall's filtration systems with Qiagen's technologies for applications in medium-, high- and ultra-high throughput separation and purification of certain types of nucleic acids analyzed in genomics applications.
In addition, the companies have entered into a long-term supply agreement for certain of Pall's existing consumables that Qiagen expects to market to its customers once slight modifications to those products are completed. Financial terms were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze