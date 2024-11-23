Quadrant L6.3M Placing

Quadrant Healthcare plc of the UK has raised L6.3 million ($9.7 million) in a private equity placing to fund its future development. The company's chief executive, Iain Ross, said this latest round of investment values Quadrant at around L27 million.

Quadrant's business is in developing new ways of administering drugs, and is currently working on products under contract for major companies such as Chiron, Astra and LEK, and has already licensed its technology to Becton Dickinson and Life Technologies.