Quest offering $550 million in notes

Quest Diagnostics has announced a public offering of $550 million ofsenior notes, half of which are due in 2006, with the remaining $275 million due 2011. The size of this placement has been increased from the $500 million originally announced, the company said, adding that it is part of an overall plan to refinance a majority of its existing indebtedness. Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse First Boston served as lead underwriters.
Quest is the USA's leading provider of diagnostic testing, information and services, and reported revenues of $3.4 billion in 2000.
