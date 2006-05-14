Questcor licenses US Doral rights for $4M

Questcor Pharmaceuticals has acquired the domestic rights to the insomnia drug Doral (quazepam) from fellow USA-based MedPointe for $2.5 million in cash and a future milestone payment of $1.5 million.
Questcor noted that 2005 gross ex-factory sales of the non-narcotic, selective benzodiazepine receptor agonist, which is indicated for the treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulty in falling asleep, frequent nocturnal awakenings, and/or early morning awakenings, were $1.1 million.
The firm's president, Jim Fares, commented that sleep disturbance and insomnia is a very common side effect of many, if not most, neurological diseases and disorders such as multiple sclerosis and epilepsy, as well as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease, and is a critical concern of Questcor's targeted physicians. "We believe that Doral will complement our efforts to expand the prescribing of our lead product, HP Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection), and will allow Questcor to significantly leverage our 40 person national neurology sales force," he added.
