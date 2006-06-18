Friday 22 November 2024

Questor makes insomnia drug Doral available

18 June 2006

USA-based Questor Pharmaceuticals says that it has begun to increase the availability of Doral (quazepam), the insomnia treatment which it purchased from fellow US firm MedPointe early last month (Marketletter May 15). The product, which is a non-narcotic selective benzodiazepine receptor agonist, is indicated for patients who have difficult falling asleep and those who experience disturbed sleep patterns.

The firm's president, James Fares, said that the reintroduction of Doral as a Questor product had been achieved in around one month, before adding that the company's sales force had started promoting the drug in conjunction with Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injectsion), to professionals in the neurology community.

In addition, the firm reported that it has completed the submission of a S-3 Form with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that, when agreed by the SEC, will enable it to offer for sale $25.0 million of its common shares. The company added that it would use the resulting funds to finance the further development of products in its drug pipeline.

