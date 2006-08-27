Quigley granted key US patent for QR-333

USA-based Quigley Pharma has been assigned patent no 7,083,813 B2, for its application - Methods for the Treatment of Peripheral Neural and Vascular Ailments - filed in November 2002. This adds another degree of intellectual property support to its lead investigational new drug, QR-333, currently in Phase II trials.
The company filed the patent application based on observations that subjects participating in the proof-of-concept study conducted in France using the QR-333 compound had further improvements over and above the existing protocol. A significant observation regarding the improved color of study patient's feet led Quigley to conclude that the topical application of the QR-333 compound may have led to improved peripheral circulation. This important new information provided the rationale for the company to file a separate patent application to protect its IP and allow it to study this further therapeutic benefit.
