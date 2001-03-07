Quintiles and WebMD talked about merger?

Quintiles Transnational Corp, the leading pharmaceutical contractresearch organization, held merger talks with Internet health care firm WebMD Corp in January, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The paper says that documents filed in a court dispute between the two firms over a data-sharing agreement cite an affadavit from Dennis Gillings, Quintiles' chief executive, that "potential business combinations" were discussed with his counterpart at WebMD, Martin Wygod.
Mr Gillings' affidavit reportedly says that Mr Wygod "has suggested that Quintiles should acquire WebMD," and the former firm has not rejected the most-recent overtures, although the talks have been "extremely preliminary," according to the WSJ. The companies have not commented on the reports.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze