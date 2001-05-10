R&D expenditure up 39% at Antisoma

Antisoma of the UK says that losses for the third quarter ended March31 were L2.3 million ($3.3 million), an increase of 43.8%, and the company noted that its R&D spend rose 38.8% to L2.5 million. Revenues were flat at L800,000. Antisoma added that recruitment for a Phase III study of Theragyn (pemtumomab) for ovarian cancer is still open and a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration is to take place before the end of June to discuss the data required for any future Biologics License Application filing of the treatment.
