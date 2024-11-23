R&D Program For 1998-2002

The proposed Fifth Framework Program for R&D for 1998-2002, submitted bythe Commission before the summer, is now under discussion in the European Parliament's Research Committee.

The Parliament's rapporteur, Godelieve Quisthoudt-Rowhol (Christian Democrat, German), set out her initial views in late September. This proposed splitting the sub-program for "unlocking the resources of the living world and the ecosystem" into two themes, "life sciences and genetic engineering" and "environment and regional development." This was broadly welcomed by Members of the European Parliament, but the Research Committee's Socialist majority is more concerned with enhancing the socioeconomic aspects of research in Europe and its implications for employment than competitiveness.

Eryl McNally MEP (Socialist, UK) said socioeconomic programs should be integrated into the framework program. She also said the Parliament should be directly involved in the program's day-to-day management; the rapporteur disagreed strongly, saying that scientific excellence should be sought in new innovative fields which the program sets as priorities, with the Parliament informed about progress rather than having a detailed involvement.