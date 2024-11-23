R&D Spending Up 300% At Powderject

Powderject Pharmaceuticals, the Oxford, UK-based firm which isdeveloping a painless drug delivery system involving supersonic injection of powder drugs through the skin, has announced results for the six months ended September 30, 1997, that are in line with the group's expectations.

Losses for the period were L2.6 million ($4.3 million) compared with L714,000 in the first six months of 1996, while Powderject has increased R&D investment to L2.9 million, a rise of 303% on the like, year-earlier period. The company said that its product pipeline was making significant progress, and noted the successful completion of a Phase II trial of the local anaesthetic lignocaine, which demonstrated a significant benefit in reducing venepuncture pain in adults.

Powderject chief executive Paul Drayson said he was particularly pleased with the progress being made in the development of its genetic vaccines, notably in an initial study for the prevention of hepatitis B. Alprostadil (prostoglandin PGE1) for erectile dysfunction has successfully completed a Phase Ia clinical safety study.