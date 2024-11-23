R-PR And Fisons Sign Agreement

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and Fisons Pharmaceuticals have signed an agreement to develop and market three respiratory products in Europe.
Under the agreement, R-PR and Fisons will cooperate in the introduction and marketing of the R-PR products Azmacort (triamcinolone acetonide), an inhaled steroid, Nasacort (triamcinolone acetonide), a nasal steroid, and ebastine, a non-sedating antihistamine obtained under license from Almirall of Spain.
The French company anticipates that the launch of ebastine and Nasacort will begin throughout Europe during 1996, with Azmacort being launched around 1998. The marketing agreements will run for eight years per product per country, plus a three year phase-out period, added R-PR.
