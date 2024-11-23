R-PR Files First Dossier For Synercid Antibiotic

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has filedits first marketing application for Synercid (quinupristin and dalfopristin), in the USA. The product is the first in a new class of antibiotics, the injectable streptogramins.
The two components in Synercid, both semi-synthetic pristinamycin (also called virginiamycin) derivatives, combine to create a synergistic agent that inhibits bacterial protein synthesis by binding to ribosomes. R-PR believes that Synercid provides an important new treatment in the battle against Gram-positive bacteria, including resistant strains.
The company is seeking approval to market Synercid for a variety of infections, including pneumonia, bacteremia and skin infections, many of which are caused by Gram-positive bacteria. The Synercid combination is bactericidal (against fully susceptible strains) and it is active against many multiply-resistant Gram positive bacteria, notably methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and Staph epidermidis, vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus faecium, and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze