R-PR Launches Zagam In USA

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has launched its once-daily, broad-spectrumquinolone antibiotic, Zagam (sparfloxacin), in the USA. It is indicated for the treatment of adults with community-acquired pneumonia caused by susceptible pathogens, including Chlamydia pneumoniae, Hemophilus influenzae and Streptococcus pneumoniae, as well as acute bacterial exacerbations of chronic bronchitis.
The company received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this year (Marketletter January 6).
Problems With Phototoxicity Patients are advised to avoid direct and indirect sunlight, as well as ultraviolet light, while receiving Zagam and for five days following treatment; this is due to the incidence of moderate-to-severe phototoxicity associated with the therapy. Other common side effects seen in trials were nausea and dizziness. In addition, the drug must not be taken by patients with QT prolongation, or who are receiving medication for this heart condition.
