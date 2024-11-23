R-PR Opens Hong Kong Asia Pacific Office

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has opened its new Asia Pacific Regional office in Hong Kong. Commenting on the move, Asia Pacific Region senior vice president John Michelmore said the area is "a major constituent of the global pharmaceutical market and offers exceptional opportunities for R-PR to grow in the future." R-PR has a number of joint ventures with local partners in the region, including most recently a JV with the China National Pharmaceutical Industry Corp. Hong Kong was chosen because it is a major communications hub, and is expected to stay so.