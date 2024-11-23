R-PR's "Essential" Anti-Malarial Treatment

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Paluther (artemether) is equally effective to quinine and is well tolerated in the treatment of cerebral malaria in children, and severe malaria in adults, according to two studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine (July 11).
Approximately 40% of the world's population lives in areas of malaria prevalence. Between 300 and 500 million people are diagnosed with the disease annually, and approximately three million people, mainly infants, die from the disease.
Although quinine, the traditional malaria treatment, can still be used in South America and much of Africa, the malaria parasite is now quinine-resistant in Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Burma. The fear is that this resistance will spread to Africa where 90% of global cases appear; it is already seen in Gabon and Kenya. Now, only the traditional Chinese medicine, artemisinin (qinghaosu), is able to combat malaria in treatment-resistant areas of the world. An extract from the wormwood shrub Artemesia annua, it has been used as a basis for two synthetic analogues, arteflene and artemether.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze