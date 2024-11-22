R-PR's Menorest Approved In France

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Menorest (transdermal 17-beta estradiol) has been approved in France for use in the treatment of postmenopausal symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats and vaginal dryness. The company expects to launch the product in France through its French affiliate Theraplix "during the first half of 1995."
Menorest was originally developed by Noven Pharmaceuticals, a company which specializes in the development and commercialization of transdermal drug delivery systems. This is the second approval for the hormone replacement product - Menorest was first approved in Finland on December 29, 1994, for the treatment of menopausal symptoms and the prevention of osteoporosis.
The patch has been approved in four dosage strengths - 37.5mcg, 50mcg, 75mcg and 100mcg - and each patch provides hormone replacement continuously for three to four days.
