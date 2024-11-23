R-PR's Share Price

Franco-American pharmaceutical company Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, which is a subsidiary of the French chemical firm Rhone-Poulenc, has had a disappointing share price performance compared with the US pharmaceutical sector and a sample of French groups.
Analysts at Paribas Capital Markets say that the firm's share price is particularly disappointing given the trend in the US pharmaceutical sector, which has seen a 60% rise in the Standard & Poor's Pharmaceuticals Index over the last 12 months compared with 30% for R-PR. This, they say, reflects investor uncertainty.
The company was adversely affected by a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee decision on Taxotere (docetaxel) a year ago, and a number of corporate deals carried out in the first half of the year has distorted any comparison of accounts, say the analysts.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze