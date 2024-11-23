R-PR Study Points To New Atherosclerosis Therapy

New approaches to the treatment of atherosclerosis may be a possibility, according to research into the role of apolipoproteins in the disease undertaken by scientists from Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Gencell subsidiary. Their findings are published in an article in Science (August 16).

Structure And Function Apolipoproteins are protein components of lipoprotein complexes, such as very low-density lipoprotein and high-density lipoprotein. They are carrier proteins and transport fatty substances to tissues in the body. Both VLDL and LDL transport "bad" cholesterol to the tissues while HDL, and its main component apoA-IV, cause the efflux of cholesterol from cells with an excess, by binding to hepatocytes and eliminating the substance via the liver.

These transporters have come to light recently as protectors against atherosclerosis. There are four distinct types of the apoA molecule, but it is apoA-IV that would appear to have the most benefit. It is linked to both HDL and triglyceride-rich lipoproteins, and is also found in a lipoprotein-free form. According to Marie Linder, a specialist in this field working for R-PR Gencell, "it appears to have a reverse role in cholesterol transport. It may activate the enzyme that's thought to be partly responsible for removing cholesterol and returning it to the liver for breakdown and recycling. ApoA-IV is not present in humans in as high amounts as apoA-I and apoA-II."