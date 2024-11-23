Rafa Labs On Target In 1996

Rafa, the Israel-based company, which intends to introduce 10 new products and two New Chemical Entities to its product portfolio over the course of the year, is currently on schedule in the first half of 1996.
The two NCEs (for Israel) have been launched and are Mesulid (nimesulide), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, and Palladone (hydromorphone), an opioid analgesic. The existing Rafassal (5-ASA) product line has been extended to include 1g suppositories and tablets, as has MCR's (controlled-release morphine), which now includes a 20mg and 30mg suspension. Also added is a generic preservative-free morphine injection.
Melusid is manufactured under license from Helsinn of Switzerland while Palladone and MCR are in-licensed from NAPP of the UK. Although Rafassal is marketed under license from Falk in Germany, these new products have been developed by Rafa.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze