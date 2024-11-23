Rafa Labs On Target In 1996

Rafa, the Israel-based company, which intends to introduce 10 new products and two New Chemical Entities to its product portfolio over the course of the year, is currently on schedule in the first half of 1996.

The two NCEs (for Israel) have been launched and are Mesulid (nimesulide), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, and Palladone (hydromorphone), an opioid analgesic. The existing Rafassal (5-ASA) product line has been extended to include 1g suppositories and tablets, as has MCR's (controlled-release morphine), which now includes a 20mg and 30mg suspension. Also added is a generic preservative-free morphine injection.

Melusid is manufactured under license from Helsinn of Switzerland while Palladone and MCR are in-licensed from NAPP of the UK. Although Rafassal is marketed under license from Falk in Germany, these new products have been developed by Rafa.