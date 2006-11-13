Ranbaxy gets tentative approval for cetirizine syrup

Indian group Ranbaxy has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market cetirizine HCl Syrup, 5mg/5ml. Total annual US market sales for this cetirizine formulation were $146.3 million, said the company, quoting IMS figures.
Cetirizine, originated by Belgian drugmaker UCB - which markets it as Zyrtec, is indicated for the relief of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis due to allergens such as ragweed, grass and tree pollens in adults and children 2 years of age and older. Symptoms treated effectively include sneezing, rhinorrhea, nasal pruritus, ocular pruritus, tearing, and redness of the eyes. Cetirizine is also indicated for the relief of symptoms associated with perennial allergic rhinitis due to allergens such as dust mites, animal dander and molds in adults and children six months of age and older.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze