Ranbaxy's 2006 net profit soars 97%

Ranbaxy Laboratories says that its fourth-quarter 2006 profit more than doubled, due to strong sales in the USA. The Indian generics giant said that it will begin due diligence next month on a possible purchase of Merck KGaA's generics unit which the German firm was considering selling (Marketletter January 15).
In 2006, Ranbaxy saw consolidated sales of $1.34 billion, up 17% on the year-ago period, while profit soared 97% to $115.0 million. Earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortization sky-rocketed 175% to $208.0 million, while earnings before tax and extraordinary items reached $150.0 million, up a massive 322%.
The firm said that its efforts on controlling operating costs sales sales, general and administration expenses drop (29% to sales versus 33% in the corresponding period).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze