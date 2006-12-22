Friday 22 November 2024

Ratiopharm targeted in German Rx scandal

22 December 2006

The German generics firm Ratiopharm is at the center of a major investigation into what the state prosecutor's office in Ulm describes as alleged abuse of the drug prescriptions system at the expense of the health funds. Officials have been extending their search of Ratiopharm medical visitors' homes, with both previous and current employees - some 400 in all - being targeted.

The prosecutor's office says there is reason to suspect a number of the company's medical visitors with doctors being offered inducements including cash to prescribe Ratiopharm products. The investigation is being described as one of the biggest ever launched by the authorities into a German drugmaker. The company has said it is concerned that the allegations should be tested and cleared up as quickly as possible and is adamant that it has not committed any offenses. An initial inquiry was launched in November 2006 in relation to high discounts being allegedly offered to pharmacists.

The investigation has come at a bad time for the firm, which is part of the Ulm-based Merckle group. Ratiopharm reacted to initial allegations with a thorough clearout and replacement of managers with new ethical guidelines agreed and made part of company policy. The new head of the company Philipp Merckle has been promoting an ethical trading campaign for months. It is not yet clear what the impact of the recent management changes will be on the firm's operations with key people leaving in the wake of the allegations over marketing methods.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze