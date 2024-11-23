Ratiopharm Turnover Rises Inspite Of Poor Spanish Generic Sales

- The head of the Spanish unit of German generics company Ratiopharm, Walter Gag, says that despite his firm's turnover rising from 62 million pesetas ($492,342) in 1993 to an anticpated level of 1 billion pesetas for the current year, sales of generics in Spain have not advanced significantly. The Spanish Health Minister indicated last month during talks with industry association Farmaindustria (Marketletters passim) that focus would be put on generics, and to this end, the Ministry is preparing a study to be released this month, which will look at how generics can be used.