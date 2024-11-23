Ratiopharm Turnover Rises Inspite Of Poor Spanish Generic Sales

- The head of the Spanish unit of German generics company Ratiopharm, Walter Gag, says that despite his firm's turnover rising from 62 million pesetas ($492,342) in 1993 to an anticpated level of 1 billion pesetas for the current year, sales of generics in Spain have not advanced significantly. The Spanish Health Minister indicated last month during talks with industry association Farmaindustria (Marketletters passim) that focus would be put on generics, and to this end, the Ministry is preparing a study to be released this month, which will look at how generics can be used.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze