Saturday 23 November 2024

Re-Engineering Japanese R&D - Again

24 July 1994

The history of R&D in Japan can be divided into two eras, each of about 20 years. The first began in the mid-1950s after recovery from World War II, and the emergence of the golden age of drug discovery abroad. it ended in the early 1970s with the oil shock, market liberalization and product patent laws.

A second era is ending, as the effects of regulatory change and economic conditions accelerate structural reform of the industry. health care reforms and international harmonization are driving a paradigm shift in the R&D mission, and the next 20 years will be very different. Pragmatic Japanese researchers re-engineered their mission twice in the past, and must do so again to assure a viable competitive presence. This will require a fundamental management and mentality shift either never attempted before or never implemented successfully.

1955-77: Anything Old Era Until 10 years after World War II, drug discovery research did not exist in japan. Drug firms were wholesalers of traditional medicines, fermentation technology was the sole domain of beer and sake brewers, and early penicillin-producing cultures came to japan in German U-boats. The grandfathers and fathers of today's chief executives brought Japan into the modern world of R&D.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze