Reabourne Merlin Publishes Pathfinder

Reabourne Merlin Life Sciences Investment Trust of the UK has publishedits pathfinder prospectus for its flotation on the London Stock Exchange by means of an institutional placing. The price has been set at 100 pence ($1.64) per ordinary share, and dealing is expected to start on

June 23.

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in life science companies based in the UK, western Europe and Israel, with particular emphasis on biotechnology.