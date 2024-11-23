Recent Acquisitions

- Procyon PioPharma of Canada has completed the acquisition of OncoLogicBiopharmaceuticals, based in Boston, Massachusetts. OncoLogic is developing cancer therapeutic products based on a novel class of naturally occuring antinuclear auto-antibodies, which bind to a variety of human cancers without binding to normal cells.
- US company ICN Pharmaceutical has acquired the AO Tomsk Chemical Pharmaceutical Plant in Siberia, bringing to five the number of plants it now owns in Russia. ICN has bought 75% of Tomsk shares and will invest $8 million over the next two years. The deal brings ICN's total annual sales in eastern Europe to $500 million, which represents 58% of the group's total turnover.
