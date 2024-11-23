Recent Developments In Polish Health Care

Poland's 1996 draft budget says that the country's prices of medicines next year will rise three times - in May, August and October, according to the PAP news agency. Medicine prices are government-controlled.

The budget also forecasts that Polish exports will increase by 16% and imports by 13.7% next year, compared with 1995. Business investments are set to rise by 8.5%. Poland's parliament has approved an amendment under which Polish exporters will no longer have to convert their foreign currency earnings into zlotys. Rather than have to sell their foreign currency to banks, they will now be able to open foreign currency accounts at Polish banks, the news agency says.