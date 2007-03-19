ReceptoPharm and Nanogene to set up JV

Nutra Pharma, a Florida, USA-based biotechnology company that is focussed on developing drugs for the treatment of HIV and multiple sclerosis, says its drug discovery division, ReceptoPharm, has signed a non-binding agreement with China's Zhong Xin Dong Tai, also known as Nanogene Biotechnology, to establish a joint venture in the country. The firm noted that the new company would undertake the development of its antiviral drug RPI-MN for the local market.
Nutra Pharma explained that RPI-MN, which is its lead product candidate, inhibits the entry of several viruses that are known to cause severe neurological damage in diseases such as rabies, AIDS and encephalitis. The firm added that the drug is currently being assessed as a treatment for HIV.
Under the terms of the proposed deal, Nanogene, which would have a controlling interest in the new enterprise as dictated by Chinese law, will provide raw materials for development, as well as fund the product's clinical preliminary work. In return, RecetoPharm has agreed to supply bulk quantities of the compound for use in trials, but will retain ownership of the drug as well as all intellectual property rights. Financial details of the accord were not made public.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze