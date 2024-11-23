Reckitt & Colman A Target Of SmithKline Beecham?

SmithKline Beecham is rumored to be targeting the pharmaceutical business of fellow UK company Reckitt & Colman since an article in a new UK business paper made the suggestion. According to the just-launched newspaper Sunday Business, R&C's pharmaceutical over-the-counter business is estimated to be worth around L1 billion ($1.51 billion).
Sources close to both companies say that SB is not interested in buying the OTC business from R&C, according to a Reuters report, while SB said that it does not comment on market rumors.
SB posted pleasing results for the first quarter of 1996 (Marketletter April 22), which led Goldman Sachs analysts to raise their performance expectation for the company to moderate outperformer. This upgrading is based on increased optimism on pharmaceutical margins, they said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze