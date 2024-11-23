Record year for ICN Pharmaceuticals

- ICN Pharmaceuticals said it had a record year in 1995. Net income was $67.3 million, up 79.9%, and earnings per share were $2.20, compared with $1.62 a year earlier. Sales were $508 million, up 38%. This was the first time in the comp-any's history that turnover exceeded $500 million, according to ICN.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $19.5 million, up 41.3%, with EPS of $0.61, compared with $0.53. ICN said it successfully managed its exposure to a fourth-quarter devaluation of the Yugo-slav dinar, creating a negative impact on sales and operating profits, which were offset by a currency translation gain of some $8.7 million.

North American sales for the year were $144 million, rising 47%. Eastern European operations achieved turnover of $255 million, up 48%.