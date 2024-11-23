Saturday 23 November 2024

Recordati Committed To R&D In Italy

8 April 1997

Italian drugmaker Recordati SpA, which last month announced a decline inoperating income on an 8.8% turnover increase to 351.1 billion lire ($209.9 million; reported briefly in Marketletter March 31), says sales growth was attributable to strong volume (+12.5%) but was penalized by a negative currency effect (-2.9%).

Operating profitability, the firm notes, continues to suffer from the prices of reimbursable drugs in Italy, which are at least 30% lower than the European average. Moreover, the launch of new products caused higher operating expenses. R&D spending was in line with 1995.

Chairman and chief executive Arrigo Recordati says 1996 was the company's 70th anniversary and its dedication to R&D was rewarded with marketing authorization from the UK Medicines Control Agency for its once-daily calcium channel blocker Zanidip (lercanidipine). This is an example of Italian investment in research, he added, but he notes that financial resources for R&D in Italy are below international standards because of the low drug prices there. Notwithstanding, Recordati will continue to maintain its spending level, even though a short-term view based on current Italian politics would suggest reducing this.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze