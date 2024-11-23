Recordati Maintains Operating Profit Growth In 1st Half

Italian pharmaceutical company Recordati achieved operating profit growth in the first six months of of 1994, but said that pharmaceutical sales in Italy declined as a result of "arbitrary government measures."
Consolidated sales were 148.2 billion lire ($94.8 million), reflecting a decline of 3.8% on the like, year-earlier period. Sales of prescription drugs in Italy dropped 17%, reflecting gradual recovery in the second quarter from the 21% drop recorded in the first quarter. Pharmaceutical chemical sales rose 12%, accounting for around 33% of total sales. Total international sales were up 17% and represented 38% of total sales.
Price erosion of prescription drugs brought about a decline of 8.9% in gross profit in the first half. However, an improved performance by pharmaceutical chemicals and swift implementation of a cost-cutting program resulted in operating profits rising 11.5% to 14.1 billion lire, said the company. There was a slight decrease in pretax profit to 11.2 billion lire, and net income was 6.6 billion lire, down 16.9%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze