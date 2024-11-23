Saturday 23 November 2024

Recordati Maintains Operating Profit Growth In 1st Half

2 October 1994

Italian pharmaceutical company Recordati achieved operating profit growth in the first six months of of 1994, but said that pharmaceutical sales in Italy declined as a result of "arbitrary government measures."

Consolidated sales were 148.2 billion lire ($94.8 million), reflecting a decline of 3.8% on the like, year-earlier period. Sales of prescription drugs in Italy dropped 17%, reflecting gradual recovery in the second quarter from the 21% drop recorded in the first quarter. Pharmaceutical chemical sales rose 12%, accounting for around 33% of total sales. Total international sales were up 17% and represented 38% of total sales.

Price erosion of prescription drugs brought about a decline of 8.9% in gross profit in the first half. However, an improved performance by pharmaceutical chemicals and swift implementation of a cost-cutting program resulted in operating profits rising 11.5% to 14.1 billion lire, said the company. There was a slight decrease in pretax profit to 11.2 billion lire, and net income was 6.6 billion lire, down 16.9%.

