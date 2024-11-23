Recormon Gets New Indication In EU

Boehringer Mannheim has been granted a positive opinion from theEuropean Medicines Evaluation Agency to market its erythropoietin product Recormon (epoetin beta) for a new indication, the treatment of platinum-induced anemia in cancer patients with solid tumors. It is currently indicated to treat renal failure-associated anemia and for the prevention of anemia in premature babies.

Boehringer Mannheim has also been granted approval for an improved formulation of the peptide, called NeoRecormon, in two new presentations; RecoPen, a self-injector, and Multidose, which can be used to dose multiple patients from a single vial, with potential cost savings.