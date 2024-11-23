Recovery Of Solvay In 1995 Continues In 1996

In 1995, the Belgian chemical and pharmaceutical group Solvay headed back into profit with good prospects for growth, Yves Boel, group chairman, told shareholders at their annual general meeting last month.
Net profits in 1995 were 12.5 billion Belgian francs ($397.4 million), rising 57% from those achieved in 1994. The first six months of the year, which were marked by very strong economic activity, ended with a net profit of 8.3 billion francs. During the second half of the year, however, a decline in demand and some destocking, especially in the plastics sector, reduced the group's earnings to 4.2 billion francs.
Economic activities in Europe in 1995 did not recover as well as had been expected. There was sustained recovery in the first six months but this slackened off during the second half and was near recession for the six months either side of the new year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze