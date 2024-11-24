Company Overview

In August 2024, Apple Tree Partners (ATP), a life sciences venture capital company, unveiled Red Queen Therapeutics. Red Queen is operating with a $55 million Series A commitment from ATP. The company also has additional funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, specifically for preclinical development of a pan-influenza therapeutic.

Red Queen uses a novel antiviral platform to create pan-variant treatments for coronaviruses, influenza, RSV, and other serious viral diseases, with recent clinical validation in COVID-19 patients.