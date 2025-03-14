RedRidge Bio AG, established in June 2021 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Operating within the Ridgeline Discovery incubator, RedRidge Bio leverages over two decades of foundational research, validated by external collaborations with academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies. ​

The company focuses on precision oncology, aiming to develop innovative treatments that target specific cancer pathways. The company also addresses autoimmune diseases, striving to create therapies that modulate immune responses effectively. ​

In March 2025, RedRidge Bio entered into an exclusive research and development collaboration and license agreement with Pierre Fabre Laboratories. This partnership aims to identify and develop biparatopic antibody (BPA) drug candidates against multiple targets, with a focus on precision oncology, dermatology, and rare diseases. As part of this agreement, Pierre Fabre will participate in RedRidge Bio's Series A financing, providing upfront payments, milestone payments, and future sales royalties. ​