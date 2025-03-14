Friday 14 March 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

RedRidge Bio

A biotech company developing transformative therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

RedRidge Bio AG, established in June 2021 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Operating within the Ridgeline Discovery incubator, RedRidge Bio leverages over two decades of foundational research, validated by external collaborations with academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies. ​

The company focuses on precision oncology, aiming to develop innovative treatments that target specific cancer pathways. The company also addresses autoimmune diseases, striving to create therapies that modulate immune responses effectively. ​

In March 2025, RedRidge Bio entered into an exclusive research and development collaboration and license agreement with Pierre Fabre Laboratories. This partnership aims to identify and develop biparatopic antibody (BPA) drug candidates against multiple targets, with a focus on precision oncology, dermatology, and rare diseases. As part of this agreement, Pierre Fabre will participate in RedRidge Bio's Series A financing, providing upfront payments, milestone payments, and future sales royalties. ​

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest RedRidge Bio News

Pierre Fabre and RedRidge Bio link up on biparatopic antibodies
12 March 2025
More RedRidge Bio news >


Today's issue

Amgen’s Uplizna impresses in gMG ahead of filing
Biotechnology
Amgen’s Uplizna impresses in gMG ahead of filing
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
EMA annual report 2024
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III trial results for ensitrelvir
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Idorsia maintains momentum with Quviviq
14 March 2025
Biotechnology
Montara Therapeutics closes $20 million funding
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Trump Administration withdraws CDC nomination
14 March 2025
Biotechnology
FDA slaps CRL on Seikagaku’s BLA for condoliase
14 March 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze