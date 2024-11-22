REDUCING ASTHMA COSTS IN THE USA

A study looking at the economic aspect of asthma in the USA has found that there are a number of areas where cost-savings could be made. In 1990, the cost of illness related to asthma is estimated at $6.2 billion, according to a research team led by Kevin Weiss of the Department of Health Care Services, Washington, USA. The study is published in the New England Journal of Medicine (March 26).
It was found that inpatient hospital services represented the largest single medical expenditure for asthma, at a level approaching $1.6 billion in 1990. The value of reduced productivity due to loss of school days represented the largest single indirect cost, approaching $1 billion in that year.
Despite the fact that asthma is often considered a mild chronic illness which is frequently effectively managed with ambulatory care, the researchers found that 43% of the total cost of the disease was attributable to emergency room use, hospitalization and death. During the past decade, the percentage of hospitalizations for asthma has increased among children who either receive Medicaid or have no source of payment. Therefore, say the researchers, changes in public health policy that would improve primary care for this patient population might reduce hospitalization rates, and produce a saving in public health expenditure in this area.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze