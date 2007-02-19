Regentech seeks to out-license cellXpansion

Regenetech, a USA-based adult stem cell company, says it is seeking to out-license its cellXpansion technology, which expands hematopoietic stem cells for autologous use.
David Bonner, the firm's chief executive, said: "we believe that the essential barrier to wide-spread medical use of adult stem cells is the lack of convenient and economical therapeutic doses of adult stem cells. We believe that Regenetech's technology provides the most cost-effective solution to this problem. Through the use of our cellXpansion system, we hope to make adult stem cell therapy available on a widespread basis."
In order to encourage broader use of its technology, the firm will also make available research licenses at nominal cost to not-for-profit institutions pursuing stem cell research. Under license from the US National Aeronautics Space Agency, Regenetech has extended its patented human progenitor cell technology for use in stem cell banking based on peripheral or umbilical cord blood sources of stem cells.
