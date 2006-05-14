Regulatory milestone for Nymox

New Jersey, USA-based Nymox Pharmaceutical says that its saliva-based version of its NicAlert product for testing for tobacco use or exposure has now achieved certification in Europe with the CE Mark. The CE Mark indicates that the product complies with European Union safety, environmental and quality standards and makes the product eligible for sale in the EU.
The new product uses easily obtainable saliva samples and can provide accurate on-site test results within minutes. The urine-based version of NicAlert earlier received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration and achieved certification with the CE Mark.
